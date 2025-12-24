US Suspends Visa Issuance To Nigerians From January 1, 2026

The United States will partially suspend the issuance of certain visas to Nigerian nationals starting January 1, 2026, following Presidential Proclamation 10998 on border and national security.

The US Mission in Nigeria announced on Monday that the restrictions will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, under the proclamation titled “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

Nigeria is among 19 countries affected by the measure, alongside Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, and Zambia.

The proclamation imposes a partial suspension on the issuance of nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, as well as F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visas. It also applies to immigrant visas, with limited exceptions.

Exemptions include: Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran, Dual nationals applying with a passport from a country not affected by the suspension, Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for eligible US government employees, Participants in certain major international sporting events and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs).

The suspension applies only to foreign nationals outside the United States on the effective date who do not hold a valid US visa at that time.

“Foreign nationals, even those outside the United States, who hold valid visas as of the effective date are not subject to Presidential Proclamation 10998. No visas issued before January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation,” the statement read. Visa applicants from Nigeria may still submit applications and attend interviews, but they “may be ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States” under the new rules.

The announcement comes amid a series of recent US measures affecting Nigerian nationals.

In October, Washington added Nigeria back to its list of countries accused of violating religious freedom, a move linked to persistent insecurity and attacks on Christian communities.

This was followed by Nigeria’s inclusion on a revised US travel ban list, imposing partial entry restrictions on Nigerian nationals.