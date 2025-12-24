News

Best Winners Hotel MD, Ada Mbano Bags Award Of Excellence 

The Managing Director of a popular hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Best Winners Hotel, Madam, Ada Mbano was recently conferred with an award of excellence in the hospitality industry.

Madam Ada Mbano received the the award from a non governmental organization, Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance based in the Rivers State capital.

Presenting the award to the Best Winners Hotel Managing Director, Ada Mbano , the leader of the group, Bar. Gashon Bob Achor described madam Ada Mbano as a gift to humanity and will always be remembered for her resourcefulness and job creation particularly for the youths.

Bar. Bob Achor also attributed Madam Ada Mbano proficiency and success to prevailing peace in the State created by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and urged Rivers people to give him their maximum support.

Responding to the award, Madam Ada Mbano gave kudos to Governor Fubara for the peaceful atmosphere for business activities to thrive in the State.

She said the award will spur her to do more, and advised other people to invest in business and job creation for the teeming youths in the State.

