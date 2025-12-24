Shocking: DSP Takes Own Life After Exposed As Arms Supplier To Bandits

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) attached to Mopol 12 in Niger State, Isah Abdullahi (also known as Kunkuri), has shot himself to death amid allegations of involvement in the supply of arms and ammunition to bandits and other hoodlums in the state.

Until his death, the late DSP Isah Abdullahi was the head of the armoury of Mopol 12, located on the premises of B Division of the state police command, Paikoro Road, Minna, Niger State.

Trouble reportedly started for the late DSP when a team of detectives from Abuja visited Mopol 12 for the annual routine auditing of arms and ammunition. It was discovered that caches of ammunition were either missing or unaccounted for.

They were further alarmed by preliminary findings that 13 AK-47 rifles and over 2000 rounds of ammunition were missing.

It was gathered that the Mopol 12 armoury hosted various categories of weapons, but only the AK-47 section was audited before the tragic incident.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Police Inspector John Moses, attached to the Niger State Government House in Minna, who confessed during interrogation that the late DSP supplied him with arms and ammunition for onward delivery to bandits and other hoodlums in Erena community in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed further that the arms and ammunition were subsequently sold to the bandits through his brother, an indigene of the area who also serves as an informant to the criminals.

It was learnt that operatives from the office of the National Security Adviser swooped on Minna and whisked away the suspects to Abuja for further investigation.

DSP Isah was later brought from Abuja and taken to the armoury for physical auditing of arms and ammunition.

It was during this process that the late DSP reportedly grabbed one of the pistols in the armoury and shot himself in the head, dying instantly.

He could not be handcuffed since the armoury is electronically controlled and only the DSP had the mechanism to open it, providing him the opportunity to reach the pistol before shooting himself.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the officers who accompanied the deceased to the armoury were immediately arrested and are facing orderly room trial for alleged negligence and murder

Also, four police officers attached to the late DSP have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation.

A special team from the office of the NSA is said to be guarding the armoury 24 hours pending a solution to its opening and closing.

Informed sources also told our correspondent that the deceased DSP reportedly owned at least two houses in choice areas of Minna and a number of cars.

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Elleman, confirmed the incident, saying Inspector John Moses is still facing investigations in the office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja.

CP Elleman, recounting how the DSP killed himself, said the deceased “smartly brought out a pistol and shot himself when he started bringing out boxes that were supposed to contain ammunition and they were all empty.”

The police boss, however, said an autopsy would be carried out on the body of the deceased to determine the actual cause of death.

Also shedding more light on the incident, the command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said on 16 December 2025 at about 2.30pm, one DSP Abdullahi Isah attached to Mopol 12 Minna was initially arrested on 15 December for being suspected to be involved in illegal dealings of ammunition.

He was subsequently taken to his office for a routine arms audit, and unfortunately while the audit process was ongoing, the said officer shot himself in the head with a pistol he picked within the office and d!ed on the spot.

“Meanwhile, the policemen who were detailed along for the audit and investigation activities were arrested for negligence in the line of duty, to have allowed such a situation to occur,” he added. The PPRO Abiodun however pointed out that further investigation is in progress