RHI/RSG Empower Elderly Persons In Rivers

The Renewed Hope Initiative in conjunction with the Rivers State Government on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 empowered 500 elderly citizens in Rivers State with financial support of N200,000 each, through the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS).

The empowerment programme was part of activities to celebrate the third edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme RHIESS, a social investment policy and initiative of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Speaking at the event which held at the Banquet Hall Government House, Port Harcourt under the theme, ‘Finding Joy in Old Age,’ Nigeria’s First Lady and wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the gesture which has become traditional since 2023 was a mark of gratitude in recognition of the invaluable contributions of the senior citizens to nation building.

The first lady who was represented by wife of the Rivers State Governor and State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Lady Valerie Fubara said the scheme is to “support two hundred and fifty (250) vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation, the federal capital territory, and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) totalling Nine thousand five hundred selected beneficiaries across the nation.

She urged the beneficiaries to engage in activities that will make them find joy in old age.

“I encourage you to continue playing your part by staying healthy and active, nurture both your body and mind through regular exercise and meaningful engagement.”

On her part, the wife of Rivers State Governor and State Coordinator, Lady Fubara said the Rivers State Government through the magnanimity of the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara increased the beneficiaries of the program from 250 to 500.

Lady Fubara restated the commitments of the Rivers State Government towards provision of social welfare and improving the standard of living of the elderly in Rivers State. Also speaking the Executive Secretary, Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) Dr Vetty Agala said the Rivers State Government has through the Health4allrivers Initiative in line with the Renewed Hope Initiative introduced free medical care for senior citizens in the state.