Wike’s Excellent Performance In  FCT Vindicates Him – Aganbi

By Jerry Needam

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, has received strong commendation for his leadership style and sweeping infrastructural reforms in Abuja, with the Chief Executive Officer of Akogate Group, Felix Aganbi, declaring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to appoint him has been fully justified.

Aganbi made the assertion in a statement issued on Thursday in Koko, where he praised Wike for what he described as rare sacrifice, courage, and unwavering commitment to national service, noting that the FCT Minister has consistently risen above sectional and partisan interests in the discharge of his duties.

According to the business executive, Wike’s performance in Abuja has once again proven that he is “a square peg in a square hole,” referencing his track record both as former Governor of Rivers State and now as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

He applauded Wike’s capacity for sound reasoning, strong human relations, prudent conduct, and clear sense of purpose, stressing that these leadership qualities have translated into visible and measurable development across the nation’s capital.

“One can say most assuredly that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not make a mistake after all,” Aganbi stated.

Highlighting the minister’s achievements, Aganbi said Wike has brought sanity, order, and renewed direction to Abuja, while demonstrating uncommon passion for the Nigerian project.

He described the FCT Minister as a role model and defining symbol of Nigeria’s democracy, whose work ethic and integrity, he said, cannot be ignored by any objective observer.

“No responsible Nigerian can dismiss Wike’s hard work, integrity, and passion for the common good,” he added.

Aganbi particularly commended Wike’s initiatives aimed at modernising the Federal Capital Territory, including road construction, electrification, healthcare delivery, security enhancement, education, water supply, and empowerment programmes targeted at women and youths.

He also praised the minister’s drive toward building a smart, inclusive city, with deliberate focus on improving the living standards of rural and underserved communities.

Using the Akogate Smart Streetlight Project as a practical example, Aganbi noted that Wike’s support has significantly enhanced public safety, reduced crime, improved nighttime visibility, encouraged social interaction, and stimulated economic activities by extending business operating hours across several parts of the FCT.

He added that Wike’s leadership has given residents of the Federal Capital Territory renewed hope and confidence in the future, describing his programmes as visionary, people-focused, and impactful.

Concluding the statement, Aganbi prayed for God’s blessings, good health, wisdom, and strength for the FCT Minister, urging him to continue serving Nigeria with the same zeal and commitment. “You have demonstrated that it is indeed possible to transform Nigeria,” he affirmed.