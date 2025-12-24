RSG Reaffirms Commitment To Gender Inclusion, Data-Driven Governance

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to gender inclusion, sound planning, and evidence-based decision-making, describing statistics as indispensable to national development.

Governor Fubara made this known while hosting participants at the 2025 Second Bi-Annual Meeting of the National Consultative Committee on Statistics (NCCS) during a Gala Night held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, 18th December 2025.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, stated that Rivers State remains a gender-sensitive State, citing the appointment of women to key and high-ranking leadership positions as clear evidence of the administration’s inclusive governance philosophy.

According to him, women entrusted with leadership responsibilities in the State have continued to work diligently to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“We are a gender-sensitive State, as evident in the appointment of women to very high leadership positions. Women work hard to ensure that they do not disappoint the trust placed in them. I encourage stakeholders to involve more women, and you will not regret it,” he stressed.

Commending the National Consultative Committee on Statistics for selecting Rivers State as host of the all-important meeting, Governor Fubara said the choice reflects the State’s growing relevance and commitment to best practices. He also assured delegates of the State’s peaceful disposition, security, and investment-friendly environment.

“The fact that this is the second time in three years that Rivers State is hosting this meeting shows that we are doing something right. We must not only continue to do it right but strive to do better and give our best. We look forward to hosting you again in the future,” the Governor further stated.

Describing statistics as the backbone of planning and governance, Governor Fubara noted that no meaningful development can occur without accurate data and logical analysis. He emphasized that statistics cut across all sectors, including policymaking, governance, and development planning.

“Statistics is very crucial. I proudly say that I love numbers. When you understand numbers, you can handle anything because you are dealing with logic. No one can have a solid foundation without statistics,” he said.

The Governor expressed confidence that deliberations from the meeting would generate innovative ideas capable of driving Nigeria’s development forward.

He urged participants to remain committed to strengthening data systems through continuous evaluation and biennial reviews.

In his goodwill message, Mr. Austen Anyakorah, Director of Corporate Planning and Statistical Coordinator of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), who represented the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, Mr. Adeyemi Adeniran, expressed gratitude for the excellent hosting of the NCCS meetings in Rivers State, describing the experience as “near perfect” and “well organised.”

He commended Governor Fubara, the Deputy Governor, and the good people of Rivers State for their warm hospitality.

Also speaking, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, representing Nigeria’s organised private sector through NACCIMA, stressed the critical importance of accurate and timely statistical data from national statistical bodies such as the National Bureau of Statistics and the NCCS.

He noted that reliable data is essential for government development planning and for the private sector to assess the health of the economy and make informed investment decisions. He recalled past challenges where poor economic indicators, reflected in statistical data, led to foreign investors exiting the country while local investors struggled under inflationary pressures.