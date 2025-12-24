Ewhrudjakpo’s Death, Irreplaceable – Gov Fubara   

By Jerry Needam

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the late Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as a man of rare intellect, humility and unwavering dedication to public service, whose death is a profound loss to the Niger Delta and the nation at large.

Governor Fubara made the remarks on Sunday when he led a high-powered delegation from Rivers State on a condolence visit to Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, in Yenagoa, following the sudden death of the deputy governor on December 11.

Dressed in black native attire with a matching cap as a symbol of mourning, Governor Fubara said the passing of Ewhrudjakpo was not only a major setback for Bayelsa State but also deeply painful for Rivers State, given the strong historical, cultural and political bonds shared by both states.

He noted that the loss had touched him personally, stressing that death remains beyond human understanding and control, as life is given and taken only by God.

The Rivers State governor assured the Bayelsa State Government of his administration’s readiness to support the burial arrangements of the late deputy governor, while also pledging continued support to the Ewhrudjakpo family during the period of grief and beyond.

“Wherever you want us to come in, I want to assure you that we will give our support. We know there is no word of condolence that can fill the void, but only God can comfort you,” Governor Fubara said.

In his response, Governor Douye Diri expressed deep appreciation to Governor Fubara for the show of empathy and solidarity, particularly for personally leading a delegation from Rivers State to mourn with Bayelsa at such a painful time.

Governor Diri said he was still in shock over the death of his deputy but had surrendered to the will of God, acknowledging that life and death rest solely in the hands of the Almighty.

Following their meeting, both governors visited the widow of the late deputy governor, Mrs. Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, at the official residence, where they personally commiserated with the family. Earlier, on his way to Bayelsa State, Governor Fubara made a brief stop at Elele, where he attended a thanksgiving service at St. James Anglican Church organised by Sir Eze Mike Elechi and his family in gratitude to God for His benevolence.