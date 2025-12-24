Rivers Women Endorse Tinubu, Pledge Support For Gov Fubara

Women from Rivers State, operating under the banner of Rivers Women Unite for SIM, have formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, pledging loyalty to both leaders in what they described as a collective move to promote unity, democracy and sustainable development in the state.

The endorsement was announced at a well-attended gathering held in Port Harcourt on Friday, December 19, 2025.

At the event, the women called on residents of Rivers State to rally behind Governor Fubara and President Tinubu, stressing that political stability was essential for accelerated socio-economic growth.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Convener of Rivers Women Unite for SIM, Amaopurubo Sotonye Toby Fulton, said the decision was anchored on the group’s unwavering support for Governor Fubara and his political direction. She noted that the governor’s alignment with President Tinubu had also earned the full backing of Rivers women.

“Wherever Governor Siminalayi Fubara goes, that is where Rivers women will go,” Fulton declared. “As he has taken a stand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we also stand firmly with the President.”

She described Rivers women as mothers, daughters, wives and sisters who are united in their resolve to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) and to defend the mandates of both the President and the Governor in the interest of peace and progress.

The event also took on a festive tone with the announcement of a Christmas largesse from the wife of the Rivers State Governor, the State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative and Founder of the Valerie Simple Life Initiative, Lady Valerie Fubara.

The gesture was met with cheers, prayers and expressions of appreciation from the women in attendance.

Organised by the Toby Jug Foundation in collaboration with Rivers Women Unite for SIM, the gathering featured cultural dances, colourful displays and Christmas performances. It also marked the conclusion of the group’s activities for the year, while reaffirming its political commitment ahead of the coming year.