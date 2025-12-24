Fubara Throws Weight Behind Tinubu, Says Dividends Of Democracy Are Guaranted Under Him

By Jerry Needam

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that the future of development in Rivers State is directly tied to strong political alignment with the centre, calling on his supporters to mobilise massively for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on Thursday, December 18, 2025, during the commissioning of the Ogbagiri Roundabout– Ogbagiri Waterfront Road in Emohua Local Government Area, the governor framed infrastructure delivery as a dividend of effective leadership and strategic political cooperation.

Governor Fubara described President Tinubu’s re-election as a non-negotiable assignment, stressing that grassroots mobilisation across Rivers State has already commenced and is yielding results.

He disclosed that after a recent strategic engagement with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he assured party leaders that Rivers people are ready and willing to support President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“Politics is about structure, mobilisation, and results,” Fubara declared.

“The President is delivering, and our duty is to deliver Rivers State for him. The foot soldiers are already on ground.”

Pointing to the newly commissioned road, the governor said the project stands as visible evidence of governance that works, revealing that construction began at a time when the state faced severe financial constraints due to a court order restricting access to federal allocations.

“Even in difficult times, we chose development over excuses,” he said. “This road is proof that when leadership is focused, the people benefit.”

Fubara explained that the Ogbagiri Waterfront Road will unlock economic activities, enhance security, improve mobility, and open the area to further investments, describing it as a strategic corridor in the state’s development plan.

He assured residents that additional requests by the Council of Chiefs, including internal roads and a proposed bridge, align with his administration’s development and security agenda and would be implemented after technical and financial assessments.

The governor commended the Ogbagiri community for embracing peace, noting that stability has replaced years of unrest and created the environment necessary for development to thrive.

“Peace is the foundation of progress,” he said. “Where there is peace, government can deliver, and investors can come.”

He also urged residents to protect public institutions and government assets, stressing that development can only be sustained when communities take ownership of projects.

Providing technical details, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr Austin Ezekiel-Hart, said the road project, awarded in September 2024, stretches 9.7 kilometres with a width of 7.3 metres, featuring solar-powered streetlights, 4.5 kilometres of reinforced concrete drainage, and reinforced culverts to ensure durability.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr Chidi Lloyd, described the project as a game-changer, praising Governor Fubara for backing political leadership with tangible infrastructure and visible results. He said the road has strengthened confidence in the administration and positioned Emohua as a key beneficiary of the government’s development drive.