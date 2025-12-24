Oil Resumption: Tinubu Is Changing Ogoni Narrative – Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s actions in Ogoniland are changing the narrative of the area.

Ribadu stated this as he led a delegation from the Presidency, which included the Minister for Environment, Balarabe Lawal; Works Minister Engr Dave Umahi; Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bashir Bayo Ojulari; and other officials, to Ogoniland for an assessment of ongoing confidence-building measures intended to facilitate dialogue toward the resumption of oil exploration in the area.

He noted that Tinubu’s bold approach to addressing more than thirty years of tragedy is rapidly changing Ogoni’s story.

The NSA, in remarks after touring various intervention facilities—such as the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Saakpenwa, health facilities, the proposed industrial park, the Eleme section of the East-West Road, the oil spill site in Kpean, Khana LGA, and HYPREP’s Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration —stressed that Tinubu’s community-driven policies are yielding positive results in Ogoni land.

Ribadu urged the Ogoni people to cooperate with the government to ensure the full implementation of the President’s plans for the area.

“All that we are doing is community-driven, and we have been responding to their needs and demands, which the federal government has done fairly well. Most importantly is what President Bola Tinubu is doing for our country and Ogoni in particular. Ogoni today is different from what it was yesterday.

A tragedy of 30 years is being addressed now, and a new chapter is opened. We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the people: let’s work together for the good of all of us,” he said.

On the oil spill that occurred in the Kpean community, Khana LGA, Ribadu regretted the incident and attributed it to sabotage. He said the President is particularly concerned about the situation and has directed a full investigation and the apprehension of those involved in the act.

“We have seen the damage; it’s terrible, and we really feel bad. This damage is sabotage. It is the result of neglect of facilities that have not been in use for over 30 years, and some enemies of the people unfortunately came and damaged it in the hope of stealing. The damage they have caused is very serious,” Ribadu stated.

He called on community members not to allow a few persons to sabotage what belongs to them, assuring that full action will be taken to remediate the spill’s impact on the people. He also asked the NNPCL to immediately take steps to safeguard the oil facilitaties in the area to forestall a recurrence of such spills.

For his part, the Minister for Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, said his ministry is deeply concerned about the spill and is putting measures in place to address its impact. He pointed out that the lack of operations around the facility facilitated the damage, stressing that steps are being taken to protect other areas with similar vulnerabilities.

“The ministry has directed the Director-General of NOSDRA to be here personally to assess what can be done. He has joined other NNPCL staff to find solutions and prevent a recurrence. Arrangements are being put in place to address all similar areas with potential for spillages,” Lawal added.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, confirmed that the first Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been conducted at the site, with a second one planned to determine the next line of action. He noted that the company is in talks with the NSA’s office to provide protection for all its facilities.

“The first part of the JIV has been completed, but there is a need for a second. The first was conducted when the spill was still high and the environment unsafe. Now that conditions have stabilised, a repeat examination is likely to ensure issues are properly sorted.

We have engaged security agencies, and the NSA has directed that such incidents should not recur, which means additional surveillance and appropriate interim interventions while the re-entry programme progresses,” Ojulari said.

He added that the Ogoni people have granted access to the locations, and once the re-entry process is complete, the company will conduct an integrity test on all its facilities in the area.

Minister for Works, Engr Dave Umahi, in his remarks, appreciated President Tinubu and ONSA for facilitating the ongoing reconstruction of the Eleme section of the East-West Road. He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work by the contractor.

“RCC is very committed and hardworking, and I commend them because, despite outstanding payments, they are still delivering,” Umahi stated.

Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr. Thomas Bariere, called on the Federal Government to fully incorporate elected local government officials into the dialogue process. The event’s highlight was the conferment of a chieftaincy title, Mene Sulenunua One — “the King that attracts good things to the people” — by the Kpean Traditional Rulers Council.