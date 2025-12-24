FG Delegation Visits Fmr. MOSOP President, Ledum Mitee

A Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has concluded a strategic tour of Ogoniland, reinforcing the administration’s resolve to advance confidence-building initiatives and deepen engagement with host communities.

The tour culminated in a courtesy visit to renowned environmental rights advocate, Former President, Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People,(MOSOP) and elder statesman, Barrister Ledum Mitee, CON, at his residence in Kegbara Dere, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The visit underscored the Tinubu administration’s emphasis on dialogue, trust-building, and inclusive development in addressing longstanding issues in Ogoniland.

Accompanying the National Security Adviser were key government officials, including the Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi; the Minister of Environment, Hon. Balarabe Abbas Lawal; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari; and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

Prior to the visit, the delegation undertook an extensive inspection of critical facilities and project sites across the area.

These included the Ogale General Hospital in Eleme Local Government Area, the University of the Environment in Tai LGA, Taabaa General Hospital in Khana LGA, and the site of a recent oil spill in Kpean Community, also in Khana.

The team further assessed the Teeraboo and Kegbara Dere General Hospitals in Gokana LGA.

The engagement reflects the Federal Government’s determination to independently evaluate ongoing interventions aimed at rebuilding confidence, addressing environmental concerns, and creating the conditions necessary for sustainable development and possible future oil and gas activities in the region.

Barrister Mitee received the delegation warmly, emphasizing the need for sincere consultation, accountability, and community participation as critical pillars for resolving the challenges facing Ogoniland. Overall, the visit reinforces the administration’s commitment to transparency, environmental responsibility, and people-centered development, while laying the groundwork for renewed cooperation between the Federal Government and communities across Ogoniland and the wider Niger Delta.