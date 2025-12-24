Leadership Of Rivers Is On Safe Hand – Hon. Ukwuoma

…Pays Last Respect To Late Bid

A onetime Etche Local Government Council Chairman and an astitute politician in Rivers State, High Chief, Hon. Reginald Iheanyichukwu Ukwuoma (Ph.D) Law has stated that the leadership of Rivers State under Governor Siminalayi Fubara is on safe hand.

He said irrespective of different political divides, what the State and the country at large need is good governance that would usher in dividends of democracy to the people.

Hon. Ukwuoma stated this on Friday while talking with a team of journalists shortly after the burial of his late elder brother, Mr. Emeka Ukwuoma at his home town Igbodo.

According to him, Nigerians are suffering and needed a messiah, a president who would rescue and deliver on the dividends of democracy, adding that if such president is ADC, APC or PDP so be it.

Hon Ukwuoma who is also Ogbugaa of 1Igbodo and Okala 1 of Etche ethnic nationality charged the people to live with conscience and not to be deceived by mere cups of rice.

He described as sad the sudden demise of his elder brother, late Mr. Emeka Ukwuoma.

The Okala who was full of emotion said he missed his late brother’s life of love, strength and shared responsibilities as the elder of the family, stressing that his Silence is in God Almighty and on the believe that someday, on the Resurrection morning, they shall meet to part no more.

He opined that though vacuum has been created, but that the God who allowed the death to happen will certainly help him to cater and subsequently, take up the responsibility left by the demise.

He stressed the need for all to keep right relationship and live maximally with God while alive as it is appointed unto man to die once, and no one knows or can determine the time of one’s death.

He prayed the Almighty God to console the immediate family as well as all that are pained by the lost.

In the same vain, a professor of Law and HoD Commercial and Industrial Law in the Faculty of Law, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Emeka Polycap Who sympathized with Hon Ukwuoma over the demise of his brother, charged him to accept nature in good fate.

“I know what he is going through right now, because I have been on this path sometime ago when I also lost my elder brother,, those things he does, I now do them, a vacuum has been created” he said, stressing that he travels home regularly to check up on them. He charged him to take up the challenges, positing that God does not give anyone loads that are insurmauntable.