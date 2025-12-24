INEC To Organise Bye Elections In Ahoada East, Khana

The two bye-elections are to be conducted in Rivers State to fill existing vacancies in the State House of Assembly.

The bye-rlections are to be conducted on the 26th of February next year according to a statement issued by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Commission during an extraordinary meeting acknowledged the vacancies which currently exist at the Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas respectively.

It specifically said that it will conduct elections in Khana II and Ahoada East II State constituencies.

While the occupant of the seat in Ahoada East resigned his membership of the Assembly, the other member of the House representing Khana II died in service.

INEC is also expected to organize Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections in Abuja on the same day. Under Section 116 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), INEC is empowered to conduct bye-elections to fill vacancies in state assemblies.