Gov Fubara, Hopeful PAMO Medical Graduates Will  Fill Yawning Gaps In Health Institutions

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed confidence that newly trained medical professionals produced by Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) will significantly help to bridge existing gaps in health institutions within Rivers State and across the nation.

Governor Fubara made this assertion during the 8th Founder’s Day Celebration and 5th Convocation Ceremony of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, held in Port Harcourt on Friday, 19th December 2025.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, commended the introduction of postgraduate programmes at the University, stressing the importance of expanding opportunities for advanced medical education.

He reaffirmed the Rivers State Government’s continued support for PUMS in its quest for excellence, describing the institution as one that produces disciplined, well-trained graduates who serve as worthy ambassadors of both the State and the University.

Governor Fubara likened the growth of Pamo University to the biblical mustard seed that has blossomed into an oak tree, noting that the institution has become a flagship centre for medical education, describing the growing number of medical graduates as a source of pride and a clear testament to the University’s positive impact.

He congratulated the Chancellor, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, for his sustained commitment and generous contributions to the institution, as well as the Pro-Chancellor, Sir Dr. Peter Odili, for his firm and visionary leadership.

Addressing the graduating students, the Governor said their achievements validate the State Government’s investment in education, yielding tangible results and dividends of democracy.

He also expressed gratitude to the university for their prayers and support to that has cumulated to the success of his administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, said that as Nigeria continues to face security challenges, there is a pressing need for unity, vigilance and divine intervention. He prayed for the restoration of peace and stability across the country.

General Abubakar, assured that the Board of Trustees remains resolute and committed to providing the necessary support for the continued development of the University.

While congratulating the graduating students and their parents, he urged the graduates to serve humanity and the nation with confidence and dedication.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Yusufu Ribadu, noted that over the past four years, Pamo University has consistently produced graduates in fields critical to national development.

He added that the steady output of medical and allied health professionals is timely, given the country’s significant shortage of skilled manpower in these areas.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor of PUMS, Sir Dr. Peter Odili, thanked the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his continued support for the University, while expressing concern over the increasing migration of medical practitioners abroad in search of better opportunities.

He noted that an upward review of retirement age and welfare packages would help curb the trend.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of PUMS, Prof. Smith Jaja, disclosed that a total of 126 graduands were presented for convocation from various faculties.

He stated that seven (7) graduands earned First Class Honours, twenty-three (23) obtained Second Class Upper Division, while eleven (11) graduated with Second Class Lower Division. Highlights of the occasion were presentation of an award to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the best graduating student Dr. Iboro Onisokien Joel by the university.