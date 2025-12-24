Gov Fubara Pledges Major Infrastructure Renewal For Bonny, Targets Q1 2026 Delivery

By Jerry Needam

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured the Bonny Kingdom of accelerated infrastructure development, promising that key projects will be delivered in Grand Bonny before the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The governor gave the assurance on Saturday during a grand reception organised in his honour by the Amanyanabo of Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, Perekule XI, and the Bonny Chiefs Council. His visit coincided with the Iria ceremony of Her Majesty, Queen Paula Tamunoipirinye Pepple, held at Ikuba Square.

Addressing traditional rulers and members of the Chiefs Council, Governor Fubara emphasized Bonny’s strategic importance as a global economic hub, noting that the presence of multinational companies such as Nigeria LNG (NLNG) must be complemented by visible and sustained government development efforts.

He announced plans to construct internal road networks, undertake shoreline protection projects to curb erosion, and implement initiatives aimed at stimulating local economic activities to ensure sustainable growth in the kingdom.

“Bonny has expanded. It needs internal roads and more economic activities. NLNG is here, and the government needs to be here too,” the governor said, assuring that residents would “see and feel the presence of the Rivers State Government” before the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Reflecting on his administration, Governor Fubara described his first 23 months in office as turbulent, attributing slow governance pace to political challenges. Despite this, he said his government had recorded positive results from inherited projects in Bonny, particularly in the education sector, and pledged to scale up development efforts.

He also paid tribute to King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III for his support during what he described as the most difficult moments of his administration.

During the visit, the governor was conferred with the traditional title of Amaopusenibo of Bonny Kingdom, which he described as a call to greater service.

“Our relationship is not based on benefits; it is pure and natural. Chieftaincy is a call to duty to Bonny and Rivers State. I will not let you down,” Governor Fubara said, urging leaders to regard leadership as a sacred trust.

Earlier, the monarch noted that the governor’s visit for the Iria ceremony provided an opportunity for the kingdom to formally present its development concerns.

The Chairman of the Bonny Chiefs Council, Se-Alabo Lt. Col. (rtd.) Dagogo Soala Wilcox, commended the governor for appointing several Ibani sons and daughters into key positions and outlined priority areas requiring urgent state government intervention. Meanwhile, Governor Fubara also visited Buguma City in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, where he paid his last respects to the late Hon. Mrs. Agbani Roseline Amachree, mother of Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree.