Rivers Police Command Rolls Out Measures To Ensure Peaceful Yuletide

By Jerry Needam

The Rivers State Police Command has rolled out comprehensive security measures across the state to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Yuletide celebration, assuring residents of adequate protection of lives and property before, during and after the festive season.

The assurance was given in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips.

According to the statement, the Command has activated a robust security architecture, deploying tactical and intelligence assets to strategic locations, including entry and exit points, waterways, motor parks, hotels, recreation centres, churches, mosques and other identified hotspots.

The move is aimed at strengthening visibility policing, enhancing surveillance and enabling swift response to any security threats.

The Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to fully deploy both operational and intelligence resources within their areas of responsibility to ensure a smooth and incident-free celebration.

In addition, the Command is intensifying community engagement through collaboration with traditional rulers, youth groups and religious leaders to promote trust, boost public confidence and encourage timely intelligence sharing capable of preventing crime during the festive period.

The Police also advised parents and guardians to caution their children against the use of fireworks and engagement in knockout shooting, warning that such activities pose serious safety risks.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the Command urged residents to remain vigilant, secure their homes by properly locking doors and windows, report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, and avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic.

Members of the public were encouraged to contact the Police through the Control Room on 08032003514 or the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) on 08120822987 to report emergencies or suspicious activities. The Rivers State Police Command extended warm Christmas wishes to all Christians in the state and wished residents a peaceful celebration and a prosperous New Year.