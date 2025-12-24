Ogoni Finally Turns The Corner As Fubara Endorses Tinubu’s Niger Delta Reset, Hosts NSA Ribadu

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has thrown his full weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed vision for the Niger Delta, declaring that the decades-long Ogoni crisis is gradually giving way to real and measurable progress in infrastructure, employment, environmental remediation, and trust-building.

Governor Fubara made this declaration on Monday, December 22, 2025, while receiving a high-powered federal delegation led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt.

The delegation included the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi; the Minister of Environment, Hon. Balarabe Abbas Lawal; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

The Governor praised President Tinubu for demonstrating uncommon courage by confronting issues that had lingered unresolved for over three decades, stressing that acknowledging the President’s effort was a responsibility for all who genuinely seek the development of Rivers State.

According to him, the renewed engagement with the Ogoni people is already producing tangible results, particularly in employment opportunities, as more Ogoni indigenes are now being absorbed into the NNPCL under a safer and more trust-driven framework.

Governor Fubara noted that in the past, such opportunities were often denied due to mistrust and the perception of local communities as threats to oil operations, a narrative he said is now changing under the current administration.

On infrastructure, the Governor highlighted visible improvements on key federal roads, especially the East-West Road, pointing out that sections once notorious for severe gridlock are now largely motorable.

In the education sector, he announced that the Federal University of Environment has commenced its admissions process, describing it as part of broader confidence-building initiatives that also include new hospitals and the development of an industrial park in the state.

The Governor also appealed strongly to youths in oil-bearing communities to allow access for oil spill repairs, warning that obstruction only delays environmental recovery and worsens existing damage.

He explained that the new owners of Shell assets had approached the state government not to commence fresh operations, but to prevent further environmental degradation and address legacy issues.

Reaffirming Rivers State’s commitment to peace and development, Governor Fubara assured the NSA of continued cooperation, while urging patience as the state adjusts to progress that has been delayed for many years.

In his response, NSA Nuhu Ribadu conveyed President Tinubu’s appreciation to the Rivers State Government for its cooperation, noting that the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state is the result of sustained collaboration between federal and state authorities.

Describing Ogoniland as a symbol of national renewal, Ribadu said the developments in the area signal a new chapter for Nigeria, adding that the country is undergoing a significant transformation beginning from Ogoni.

Also speaking, the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, commended Governor Fubara for supporting ongoing construction on the East-West Road and outlined several Niger Delta projects under the Tinubu administration.

He further disclosed that the President has directed that part of the proposed coastal road should pass through Ogoniland, with designs already underway to commence work from Rivers State. The Minister of Environment, Hon. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, highlighted progress made in environmental remediation efforts in Ogoniland, while the NNPCL GCEO, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, revealed that the Corporation has engaged 30 Ogoni youths who are scheduled to resume duties in January 2026, underscoring the administration’s commitment to job creation and inclusion.