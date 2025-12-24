Gov Fubara Attends First APC Meeting

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara joined other governors from the All Progressives Congress, APC fold, to attend the Progressives Governors Forum meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Forum, and Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, who addressed journalists shortly after the meeting announced the former attendance of governor Fubara as the newest entrant to the party.

Fubara attended the meeting following his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressive Congress and registration into the party a week ago.

Political pundits have argued that the governor’s latest move is a fallout of the resumption back to the office after a six months emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu, in the wake of political crisis that engulfed the state, which many believed was orchestrated by his political godfather and benefactor, former governor and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

His coming into the ruling party, analysts have said, among others , is to ensure that the state delivered political victory to the incumbent president come 2027. They also alleged that President Tinubu’s significant handling of the situation in Rivers State may have paved the way for his new influence on the governor, thereby reducing the hitherto direct state control attributed to Nyesom Wike.