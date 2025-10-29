Khana Council Takes Over Completion Of Baa Lueku Women Market

Khana Local Government Council has assumed full responsibility for the completion of the Baa Lueku Women Market, a grassroots development project initially initiated by the Monagboka Community Builders Initiative (MCBI). Chairman of Khana LGA, Dr. Thomas Bariere Ariar, CNA, DSSRS, made the announcement during the second annual conference and fundraising ceremony of the group held in Baa Lueku on Sunday 26 October 2025.

Dr. Bariere praised Monagboka Community Builders for conceptualizing and pushing forward a project that, in his words, “adds genuine value to the lives of our people.”

He noted that the initiative aligns strongly with his administration’s vision of transforming Khana from a peace stabilized community into a thriving economic zone where commerce flourishes and households enjoy improved livelihoods.

“During our campaign, we stressed the importance of sustaining peace and security.

With peace restored, it is now time to translate our economic policies into reality and ensure money flows into the pockets of our people,” the Chairman declared.

He added that the council remains committed to investing in key sectors such as transportation, banking, commerce, and industry to advance grassroots prosperity.

Seeking the approval of the MCBI leadership, Dr. Bariere officially requested permission for the council to take over and complete the market project.

His declaration was greeted with applause from residents and traditional rulers who welcomed the partnership as a new chapter of shared progress. The Chairman further assured that the project will be completed and commissioned within one month.

Meanwhile, President General of the Monagboka Community Builders Initiative, Mrs. Dumnamene Annas Sorochi, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to community upliftment in Baa Lueku and beyond.

She expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support since the initiative’s formation in 2024, highlighting achievements such as school hygiene outreach, empowerment programmes for young girls, scholarship and back to school drives, and the commencement of the community market.

Mrs. Sorochi called for sustained collaboration with government, private sector actors, NGOs, and well meaning individuals to accelerate development.

She emphasized the need for a solar lighting programme to enhance nighttime safety and community infrastructure.

According to her, development is a collective responsibility, and the initiative will continue to champion projects that strengthen unity and create opportunities across the community.

In his remarks, HRM King Dr. Baridam Suanu Timothy Yormaadam, Gbenemene and Kasimene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Secretary General of the Supreme Forum of African Traditional Authorities (FATA), commended the mobilization strength demonstrated by MCBI.

The monarch called for renewed efforts to teach the Ogoni language to children, expressing concern that many indigenous children no longer speak their mother tongue.

He appealed to the council chairman to support implementation of indigenous language learning in schools across Khana.

The monarch further encouraged residents of Baa Lueku to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise in Khana Local Government Area, describing it as the most meaningful way to show appreciation for the development strides promised by the Bariere led administration.

He pledged logistics support by donating two buses to transport eligible voters for registration and return. The event drew a robust crowd of women, youths, and community stakeholders who expressed excitement over the renewed assurance that the market, once completed, will boost commercial activities and empower local traders, especially women.