Prof. Idemyor Of Uniport To Address American Society Of Health System Pharmacists

A distinguished Nigerian scholar, Professor Vincent Idemyor of the University of Port Harcourt, has been invited to deliver a major lecture at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting, scheduled to hold on December 8, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America.

The ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting is one of the world’s largest gatherings of healthcare professionals, attracting more than 20,000 pharmacists, clinicians, and researchers from around the globe to exchange ideas and advance the science and practice of pharmacy.

Professor Idemyor’s lecture, titled “Triple Helix Synergy: Implementing Pharmacy’s Response to Climate Health Challenges,” will explore how collaboration among universities, industry, and government — the “Triple Helix” model — can help strengthen healthcare systems to better withstand the growing impacts of climate change.

He is expected to highlight the significant carbon footprint of the global healthcare sector, noting that the U.S. healthcare system alone emits about 217 million tons of carbon annually, with hospitals responsible for over 80 million tons, accounting for more than three percent of total national emissions.

Professor Idemyor will also draw attention to the vulnerability of pharmaceutical manufacturing to climate disasters, citing that over 62 percent of U.S. drug production sites between 2019 and 2024 were located in areas exposed to extreme weather risks. He will reference recent intravenous fluid shortages following Hurricane Helene as an example of how climate-related disruptions affect patient care and national supply chains.

“The unequal burden of climate-related health impacts cannot be ignored,” Professor Idemyor will emphasize, pointing out that older adults, children, pregnant women, low-income communities, and people living with disabilities often bear the heaviest toll during extreme weather events.

He will propose a coordinated strategy through the Triple Helix model, urging governments to relocate high-risk manufacturing sites, industries to diversify production and maintain stockpiles, and universities to develop climate-adaptive healthcare training and research.

Professor Idemyor will further advocate for comprehensive reforms such as climate-resilient healthcare infrastructure, telehealth expansion, and decarbonized operations.

“Resilience cannot be purchased through incremental adjustments,” he will assert. “We must transform our healthcare systems to meet the realities of 2050, not those of 1950.” As one of Nigeria’s most respected pharmacy scholars, Professor Idemyor’s participation at the ASHP conference positions the University of Port Harcourt and Nigeria’s academic community prominently in global conversations on climate change, healthcare innovation, and sustainable pharmaceutical practice.