Khana Council Chairman, Bariere Moves To Make Khana Youths Prosperous Through Skills

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, DSSRS, has reaffirmed his administration’s firm commitment to empowering the people through sustained investment in youth development and education infrastructure, which he described as “the twin pillars for building a prosperous Khana.”

Dr. Bariere, who spoke during a series of inspection visits on Thursday, said his administration’s goal is to create opportunities that will help young people harness their potential, become employers of labour, and contribute meaningfully to community growth.

“Our vision is to build a Khana where every young person has a skill, a purpose, and a future. Empowering the youth is not charity—it is a necessity for development. When our young people have something productive to do, they not only improve their lives but also make our communities safer and stronger,”

As part of his administration’s plan, preparations have reached an advanced stage for the official launch of the Khana Youth Empowerment Scheme, a comprehensive initiative designed to equip youths with practical skills in various fields.

Ahead of the official commencement, the Special Adviser on Craft and Skill Development, Mr. Golden Barinua Nwidadah, led an inspection team to the Khana Craft and Skills Development Centre to assess the readiness of facilities and instructors.

The inspection covered training areas such as tailoring, catering, hairdressing, welding, ICT, shoe and bag making, plumbing, electrical installation, and tiling.

Mr. Nwidadah commended the foresight of the chairman, describing the initiative as “a practical step towards reducing youth unemployment and promoting self-reliance.”

“This empowerment scheme is not a political gesture; it’s a structured, well-thought-out programme designed to make Khana youths self-sufficient. Every participant will be given quality training, mentorship, and in many cases, startup support to establish small enterprises. That’s how sustainable development begins,” — Dr. Bariere explained.

He added that the empowerment scheme, which is fully sponsored by the council, will give equal opportunity to participants from all wards across the LGA, regardless of background or political affiliation. “Our goal is inclusiveness. We want every ward, every community, and every family in Khana to feel the impact of governance. Development must touch lives, not just make headlines,”

In the same vein, Dr. Bariere also led an inspection team to the Community Primary School, Yae, to evaluate progress on the ongoing six-classroom block project, which includes a Headmaster’s office and staff room.

The project, initiated during his first tenure, had been temporarily halted but has now received renewed funding and supervision under his current administration.

Accompanied by Rotr. Comr. Nwisabari Bani, Member of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board and Chairman of the NYCN Rivers State Chapter, alongside other council officials, Dr. Bariere expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work.

“Education remains at the heart of everything we do,” he said. “When we invest in education, we are investing in the destiny of our children. A good school is not just about classrooms—it’s about giving every child the environment to dream big and achieve more.”

He assured the Yae community that the project would be completed and commissioned soon, reaffirming his administration’s determination to finish all ongoing projects before initiating new ones.

“We are not interested in abandoned projects,” Dr. Bariere declared. “Every single project we start must be completed. That is our principle of governance—continuity, transparency, and accountability.”

Dr. Bariere noted that his administration’s development blueprint is anchored on three key areas: empowerment, education, and enterprise. According to him, these areas are interlinked and essential for building a strong local economy.

“When our youths have skills, they can create businesses. When our schools are functional, we build minds. And when both are working together, we create an economy that grows from within. That is the future we are building for Khana,” he remarked. The chairman further called on community leaders, parents, and traditional institutions to support the government’s development efforts by encouraging youths to participate actively in empowerment programmes and to take education seriously.