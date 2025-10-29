Ogoni Contractors Regroup Ahead Of Oil Resumption 

The race to reclaim control of Ogoniland’s long-awaited economic rebirth has begun as the Ogoni Contractors Forum officially held its inaugural meeting, rallying indigenous contractors to take center stage in the oil and gas sector once production resumes across Ogoni communities.

President of the Forum, Hon. Kenule Kukang, told members that the era of outsiders harvesting Ogoni wealth while locals watch from the sidelines must end.

He urged contractors to prepare for the massive commercial opportunities expected to unfold as the Federal Government finalizes resolutions that will reopen the industry after decades of conflict and shutdown.

“We must ensure that Ogoni contractors are ready to take full advantage of the opportunities that will arise from the resumption of oil production.

We cannot allow wealth to keep escaping this land when we have the potential and competence to drive development ourselves,” Kukang declared, charging members to build capacity and embrace innovation.

He hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as a decisive commitment to resolving the long-standing grievances among Ogoni people, the Federal Government, and the oil industry.

Kukang noted that after more than thirty years of agitation and setbacks, a new chapter appears within reach, one that should see local contractors at the frontlines of economic participation.

The Forum vowed to push for the “right of first refusal” for Ogoni firms in upcoming oil and gas contracts to ensure that the economic benefits of renewed production circulate within the region rather than fly out to distant corporate headquarters.

Plans were also revealed for a comprehensive capacity-building workshop to equip local companies with the expertise and compliance knowledge required to compete and thrive.

Kukang encouraged all Ogoni-owned businesses to immediately register with the Forum via its website to secure visibility and positioning ahead of major project rollouts.

Stakeholders left the meeting energized by a shared resolve: Ogoni people must no longer be spectators to their own resources. The resumption of oil in Ogoniland, they insist, must translate into jobs, wealth creation, and a sustainable turnaround for the four LGAs that make up the land of the rising green flame.