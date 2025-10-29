Senator Abe Bags Top Environmental Honour From Nigerian Environmental Society

Former Senator who represented Rivers South East Senatorial District and Chairman of the Great Green Wall under the Federal Ministry of Environment, Distinguished Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has been conferred with the prestigious Honourary Fellow of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES), the highest professional recognition of the Society reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional and sustained contributions to environmental development, science, and policy in Nigeria.

He received the honour during the Gala Night and Awards ceremony of the 34th National Conference and 35th Annual General Meeting of NES held on October 24, 2025, at the Nixcon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Dr. Parry Saroh Benson, the award reflects NES’ respect for Abe’s years of impactful advocacy and leadership in the environmental sector.

Responding on behalf of the other honourees, Senator Abe praised NES as a unique institution with the capacity to drive Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda. He stated that meaningful progress can only be achieved when a country respects and understands its environment.

“The environment is the single most important aspect of our lives that affects everything we do,” Abe said. He urged members of the Society to amplify efforts in shaping policies that guarantee sustainability.

“If as a nation we develop without understanding our environment, then we will not be able to develop in a sustainable manner,” he added.

The former lawmaker was also celebrated for his contributions while serving on the Senate Committee on Environment in the 8th National Assembly, including initiating the bill that birthed Nigeria’s first specialised University of Environment.

In his remarks, the National President of NES and Chairman of Council, Dr. Efegbidiki Lympson Okobia, applauded Abe for his consistency in championing environmental protection and reform.

The ceremony drew notable figures from academia and the environmental profession, including Professor Chinedu Mmon, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Ogoniland, Rivers State. The NES described the honour as a confirmation to Abe’s commitment to strengthening environmental governance and advancing sustainability across the country.