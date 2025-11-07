FG Scales Up Ogoni Environmental Restoration, Commissions New Water Project

The Federal Government has taken a major step forward in the ongoing environmental recovery of Ogoniland, with the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, commissioning newly completed water projects in Bane and Gwara communities of Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The projects were executed under the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), a special initiative designed to implement the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recommendations for the Ogoni cleanup.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Minister Lawal reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to the total restoration of Ogoniland, describing the water schemes as “a symbol of renewed hope, justice, and dignity for the people.”

“These facilities are not just infrastructure; they represent our government’s determination to bring environmental justice, clean water, and public health to every corner of Ogoniland,” the minister said. “Access to clean water is a fundamental right, and President Tinubu has directed that the Ogoni cleanup must receive sustained funding and consistent progress.”

He disclosed that President Tinubu has established a special committee to develop new funding mechanisms for HYPREP, noting that the next phase of the cleanup would require stronger collaboration and increased resources.

Lawal also praised HYPREP’s management team for their leadership and community engagement, urging residents to protect the new projects for the benefit of future generations.

“This project belongs to you, the people of Bane and Gwara,” he emphasized. “It is your responsibility to safeguard it and ensure it continues to serve your communities for years to come.”

The minister paid tribute to the late environmental rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, describing him as a visionary whose struggle laid the foundation for today’s environmental reforms.

“Ken Saro-Wiwa lived ahead of his time. His advocacy for a clean and just environment continues to inspire our policies and actions,” he said.

In his remarks, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Neenibarini Zabbey, announced that the Bane and Gwara water projects bring the total number of Ogoni communities now enjoying clean and safe drinking water to 45.

He highlighted key progress achieved under the UNEP recommendations, including 94% completion of the first phase of mangrove restoration, 67% shoreline remediation, 36% of phase two land remediation, and 98% completion of the Buan Cottage Hospital project.

“Over 7,000 women and youths have benefited from our training and livelihood programmes, with new courses in cybersecurity, software development, and commercial diving beginning this quarter,” Prof. Zabbey said. “HYPREP remains guided by transparency, accountability, and partnership to ensure no Ogoni community is left behind.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the HYPREP Board of Trustees and KAGOTE President, Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, called for renewed support and funding for the cleanup, revealing that the initial $1 billion fund has been depleted. “We must not lose momentum.

The Federal Government, international partners, and stakeholders must come together to provide more resources so Ogoniland can truly rise again,” he urged.

Adding his voice, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, commended the minister for taking the Ogoni cleanup “to heights we never imagined.”

“Having personally visited several project sites, I can confirm that the cleanup is real, and the impact on our people is enormous,” Dekor said. “Our communities must protect these facilities and reject vandalism. These projects are for us, and we must ensure they serve us.”

He further appealed for patience and unity among Ogoni residents, emphasizing that more communities will benefit as projects progress. “Life is changing for the better in Ogoniland,” he declared. “Our sorrows are ending, and we are beginning to smile again.” With the commissioning of the Bane and Gwara water projects, the Federal Government’s efforts toward environmental justice and sustainable development in Ogoniland continue to gain traction, offering renewed confidence that the long-awaited restoration of the region is becoming a reality.