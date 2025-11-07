Rivers APC Crisis: Court Reserves Ruling On Suit Challenging LG Chairmanship Candidatures

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has reserved ruling in the suit challenging the legality of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidatures.

The case, filed by some aggrieved party members, seeks to nullify the list of chairmanship candidates submitted by the APC, alleging that the selection process violated the party’s constitution and internal democracy principles.

During Thursday’s proceedings, counsel to both parties presented their arguments before the court, after which the presiding judge announced that a date would be communicated for ruling.

The claimants, all loyalists of the Emeka Beke-led faction of the APC, are seeking a court declaration that RISIEC is legally bound to accept their candidacies, which were submitted for the August 30, 2025, local government elections.

They also asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining RISIEC from recognising the results of the primaries conducted on August 4, 2025, or any other date different from their faction’s submission.

According to the claimants, their names were submitted on August 13, 2025, as the authentic APC chairmanship candidates but were ignored in favour of nominees from a parallel APC faction. The Beke faction wants the court to declare them as the rightful winners of the elections and substitute the currently serving APC chairmen in the 20 local government areas won by the party.