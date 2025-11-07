We’ll Continue To Place Premium On Rivers First ~ Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says his administration will continue to provide the fertile grounds for businesses, especially that of indigenes to thrive in the spirit of its Rivers First mantra.

He stated this when he received in audience, the management of National Network newspaper led by its publisher, Reverend Canon Jerry Needam, at the Conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications, State Secretariat, Port Harcourt, as part of the newspaper’s 21st anniversary celebrations.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, commended the management of National Network for their steadfastness and consistency over the last twenty one years of establishing the newspaper.

He noted that one of the gaps in Nigeria today is lack of effective communication, but lauded the management of the newspaper for prioritising the dissemination of information for the development of the society.

According to him, the management has not only ensured the stability of the newspaper, it has also become employer of labour, thus giving livelihoods to staff families.

“Your effort has brought pride to Rivers State. It’s one thing to start, another is to sustain. With what we have seen, the picture you have painted clearly is that this effort will be sustained, and will even go beyond you.

You have been consistent with your staff; this shows that you have been working hard to sustain your legacy.

Commending the publisher of National Network, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam for his laudable efforts and ingenuity, Governor Fubara said; “Our mantra is Rivers First, and you are a Rivers man who has distinguished himself in the journalism profession, through which you are adding value to the society, we shall continue to place things that concern you and others alike on the front burner.”

Governor Fubara disclosed that being a man of peace with clear knowledge of the value of good governance and the role of the media in development, he will be open to delivering the anniversary lecture, and promised to look into their request, while tasking them to continue to be dispassionate in their reportage.

Earlier, the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of National Network newspaper, Dr Chris Konkwo, who spoke on behalf of the management, had gone down the memory lane to trace the evolution of the medium and how it has weathered the storms over the years.

He stressed that the newspaper will continue to stand the test of time and serve as a platform to help make the state and humanity better.

Dr. Konkwo said: “It is with great honour that we inform Your Excellency of the forthcoming 21st Anniversary Celebration of the National Network Newspaper, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, in Port Harcourt.

In recognition of Your Excellency’s uncommon achievements in governance, humility in leadership, and commitment to transparency and accountability, we respectfully request that you graciously deliver the Anniversary Lecture.

This event will serve as a major media platform to showcase Your Excellency’s outstanding developmental strides and people-oriented projects across Rivers State — highlighting the positive transformation under your administration before a national audience.

It will equally celebrate the enduring partnership between government and the media in deepening democracy, transparency, and good governance.

Proposed Lecture Theme: “Media, Governance and the Public Good: 21 Years of the National Network in Shaping Accountability and Civic Participation.”

This theme aptly mirrors the enduring role of the media as the watchdog of society, and aligns perfectly with Your Excellency’s focus on open governance, accountability, and participatory democracy.

Your Excellency, Sir, this anniversary is not only a celebration of National Network Newspaper’s 21 years of credible journalism, but also a media show of the successes and legacy of your administration — a platform that will project the achievements of Rivers State under your leadership to national and international audiences”.

Dr. Konkwo disclosed that the management had mapped several events and programmes as part of the anniversary’s activities, including rewarding those who have been outstanding in diverse backgrounds with awards. He formally invited Governor Siminalayi Fubara to deliver the anniversary lecture titled, “Media and Good Governance,” which he says resonates with the newspaper’s vision of promoting the good of society and the delivery of democratic dividends, in addition to also giving an award to the Governor.