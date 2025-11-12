NLS, PH Club To Host Exclusive Conversation On Dakuku Peterside’s Acclaimed New Books

By Jerry Needam

The Port Harcourt literary scene is set for an inspiring evening of ideas and reflection as the Nigerian Literary Society (NLS) and the Book Section of the Port Harcourt Club host a special reading, discussion, and book-signing session with renowned management and leadership expert, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, on December 7, 2025, at the Port Harcourt Club.

The event will spotlight Dr. Peterside’s two latest works—Beneath The Surface and Leading In The Storm—which have continued to attract national and international acclaim since their debut in Abuja and Lagos earlier this year.

According to a joint statement signed by Dr. David Chukwueke, Curator of the Nigerian Literary Society, and Chief Henry Okoli, Captain of the Book Section, Port Harcourt Club, the session will explore the inspirations behind the books and the author’s insights into navigating leadership challenges in today’s volatile and uncertain world.

Moderated by Alekiri Maureen Amadi-Ejimofor and Awolanye Banigo, the discussions are expected to delve into the themes of resilience, transformational leadership, and purpose-driven governance that run through Dr. Peterside’s works.

Since publication, the books have drawn praise from a wide spectrum of readers, including scholars from Harvard Business School and Kellogg School of Management, as well as governors, diplomats, business leaders, and academics—further cementing Dr. Peterside’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading voices in leadership and management thought.

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Peterside currently serves as a fellow at the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, under the Centre of Pan-African Studies, where his research focuses on leadership legacy, the intersection of business and policy, and crisis management in corporate and public institutions.

The organizers say the upcoming literary conversation promises to deepen public engagement with Dr. Peterside’s transformative ideas and inspire a new generation of leaders across Nigeria’s socio-political and business landscape.