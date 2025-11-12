Three Decades On: The Struggle For Justice And Sustainable Development Continues – Yime Ogoni

Today, the Ogoni nation and the world mark thirty years since the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and his eight compatriots — men whose courage and convictions gave voice to a people’s struggle for justice, equity, and environmental dignity.

On this solemn occasion, Yime Ogoni pays tribute to these martyrs of conscience, whose ultimate sacrifice placed Ogoni on the map of global environmental and human rights advocacy. Their vision for a just, peaceful, and prosperous Ogoni remains a moral compass for all generations.

As we reflect on their legacy, we are reminded that the true honor we can offer them lies not only in remembrance, but in action — by promoting unity, good governance, youth empowerment, and sustainable development across Ogoni land.

Yime Ogoni therefore calls on all Ogoni sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, to renew their commitment to the ideals for which Ken Saro-Wiwa and his compatriots lived and died — ideals of justice, environmental stewardship, and community progress.

Their struggle continues, not through violence or division, but through the empowerment of minds, protection of our environment, and pursuit of lasting peace.

Dr. Henry Kpunee,

President, Yime Ogoni.