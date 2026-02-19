Hausa Fulani, Benue Traders Clash At Oil Mill Market,  After Fatal Stabbing

Tension gripped the Oil Mill Market in Rumuokwurusi Town, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday after a fatal stabbing sparked a clash between Hausa Rivers State and Benue traders.

The violence followed the killing of a trader identified as Higightor Wenem, 30, from Mbagel Village in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

Wenem was reportedly stabbed during an argument with a wheelbarrow pusher identified as Zakara Afaaruwu, said to be from a northern state.

The incident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Fruit Market section of the Oil Mill Market.

Eyewitnesses said the altercation began when the deceased allegedly asked the wheelbarrow pusher to remove his wheelbarrow, which was said to be obstructing space where he displayed his goods.

The request was reportedly refused, leading to a heated exchange.

In the course of the disagreement, Zakara allegedly drew a dagger and stabbed Wenem. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

News of the death quickly spread through the market, triggering outrage among relatives of the deceased and fellow traders.

Hausa and Benue traders reportedly engaged in a free-for-all, causing panic and disruption of commercial activities in the area before security operatives intervened.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect had been arrested and that investigations were ongoing.

She stated that preliminary findings indicated that the dispute arose over market space before escalating into violence.

According to her, the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary, while the suspect is in police custody.

The police assured residents and traders that the situation had been brought under control and urged members of the public to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation. As of the time of filing this report, security presence had been reinforced around the market to prevent further breakdown of law and order.