Electoral Act: NAWOJ Calls For Inclusive, Transparent, Gender-Responsive Amendments

As a professional body committed to democracy, accountability, and the advancement of women and children, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for transparency and credibility in the proposed amendment of the electoral act.

In a statement signed by the National President and the National Secretary of NAWOJ, Mrs Aisha Ibrahim K. Burra and Wasilah Ladan respectively, the association noted that any amendment to the Electoral Act must enhance, not diminish, public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

“NAWOJ supports reforms that guarantee clear legal backing for electronic transmission of election results, strengthen technological innovations that improve transparency, eliminate ambiguities that could undermine electoral integrity”, the statement read in parts.

NAWOJ noted in dismay that despite constituting nearly half of Nigeria’s population, women remain significantly underrepresented in elective positions, and called for legislative measures that promote affirmative action and gender inclusion.

The association further underscored structural and financial barriers that limit women’s candidacy, noting that stronger protections against electoral violence, intimidation, and harassment, particularly those targeting women candidates and journalists should be part of the amendment.

Affirming that the media plays a central role in safeguarding democracy, NAWOJ urged that the safety of journalists covering elections, transparency from electoral authorities as well as access to information be incorporated into the electoral reform.

The association recalled that recent public conversations reflected both high civic interest and lingering concerns about institutional trust, and advised that electoral reforms must be people-centered, transparent, and subject to meaningful stakeholder consultation.

NAWOJ also emphasized that credible elections are foundational to peace, national development, and social stability and posited that reform process that strengthens integrity and inclusiveness would reinforce Nigeria’s democratic standing both locally and internationally. It further urged the National Assembly and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the ongoing amendment process reflects the aspirations of Nigerians for free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections, while assuring its commitments to educating citizens, amplifying women’s voices, and supporting responsible media engagement in the electoral reform process.