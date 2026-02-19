Transition Is Inevitable, Cleric Reminds Christian Faithful

By Joe Kalu

…As Ezinne Caroline Okezie Journeys To Eternity

Christians have been advised to be ready at any point in time to keep the appointment with Mr. Death as it must come knocking at any age, adding that it is appointed unto every living creature to die.

Rev’d Fr. Zacharia Nwabeke stated this at the homily of late Ezinne Caroline Ulu Ekwutosi Okezie at St.Brigid’s Catholic Church, Akpukpa Uturu in Isiukwuato LGA of Abia State over the weekend.

The man of God maintained that any creature that is born of a woman must surely die one day and that what is important is for him/her to live a clean life worthy of emulation.

He identified the deceased as a very peaceful woman who loved and supported her family to be positioned in the society. The man of God observed that for the burial ceremony to attract mourners from far and near showcased the type of life she lived on earth.

He made it clear that every individual living must one day leave the world for eternity, adding that what should be of concern is the type of legacies one leaves behind. “What would you be remembered with when you die?”; he queried.

In her biography, late Ezinne Caro Okezie was described as very loving, accommodating and peaceful Christian mother who loved the things of God and brought up her children in the fear of the Lord. She was equally said to be a dutiful community woman leader who contributed meaningfully to the development of her community.

“Late Ezinne Okezie will be remembered mostly as a kind-hearted and affectionate woman who gave her all to the family. She was a hardworking and supportive mother who cherished reaching out to the less-previlleged”.

In an interview with one of the bereaved sons, comrade Alloy Okezie, Rector, Abia State College of Health Technology, Aba,while lamenting the loss of her dear mother, cried that it was difficult to say goodbye to her wondering whether they have repaid her enough but prayed for the repose of her soul even as he promised to sustain her legacies.

The Parish Priest of St. Brigid’s Catholic Church, Akpukpa Uturu, Rev’d father Edward Onwuegbu lamented that Ezinne Caro Okezie (Nee Maika) will be greatly missed as an active parishioner. He used the opportunity to advise other of his members to be prepared and endeavor to arrange their homes for their salvation.

Bishop of Okigwe Catholic Diocese, Most Rev, Dr Solomon Amatu led other Catholic priests for the requiem mass.

Bishop Anderson Nwanekwu, a friend, course mate and business associate of comrade Alloy Okezie who led the delegation of mourners from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to the burial ceremony said in an interview that death is inevitable and must come when it will come, urging the bereaved family to take heart.

He maintained that it was a good thing that their mother died at a riped age of 88yrs and that it is the duty of the children to give a befitting burial as they are doing to their mum in appreciation and urged them to sustain the worthy legacies she left behind. The Akpukpa community School field, venue of the burial ceremony was a beehive of activities as the Christian and cultural rites of the deceased were accorded her there including the famous Ohafia war dance.