Traditional Ruler Tasks Police Chief On Performance

By Margret Ikiriko

The traditional ruler of Upata Kingdom, HM Dr. Felix Enene Otuwarikpo, has charged the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) In-charge of Ahoada Police Division, CSP Olaoye Seun Timothy, to give his best its eradication of crime in Ahoada.

The Nyudu Upata III gave the charge today, when the DPO visited the Ùdhò Nyudu Upata, Edeoha, while he reemphasize the urgent need for a Tactical Unit to be sited in Upataland to check criminal activities.

He prayed for the success of the police officer, reminding that intelligence gathering and management are at the core of successful policing.

In Upata Kingdom, “issues of information sharing remains strategic to us. We have a mechanism for intelligence collation and management. We’ll give you the needed cooperation and support for you to succeed,” King Otuwarikpo assured.

Upata, a hospitable Kingdom, the traditional ruler affirmed is police friendly and the people are ready to improve on the existing relationship because, “police is central to all peace efforts we have put in place in our communities. But you need to deploy regular patrol teams along Ahoada and Abua road. There’s need for a Tactical Unit to be stationed within Upata Kingdom.

His words “My primary responsibility is to defend Upataland. This, I have vowed to do. For me and my people, we’ll provide you with all necessary support. We are glad you are posted to Ahoada East, and it’s coming at this time our people are working together for development. Upata Kingdom is peaceful.

CSP Timothy who, recently resumed as the DPO of the Ahoada Division, said he was at the Palace to seek for the support and blessing of the royal father, that he and his men are committed to providing adequate security to the residents of the local government without fear or favour. He expressed happiness for the warm reception, and declared his interest to work with the “local vigilante. They’re part of the success of policing. Truly, we are ready to serve the cause of peace,” he said.