Gov Fubara Says Choosing Weakness Is Sacrifice, Dedicates Award To God, Rivers People, Wike

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara said he deliberately chose what many perceive as “weakness” in order to preserve peace and stability in Rivers State amid protracted political tension.

Speaking on Friday, February 13, 2026, while receiving an award in Lagos, Gov. Fubara dedicated his New Telegraph Man of the Year Award to God, Rivers people and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing him as the political leader who discovered and elevated him despite prevailing circumstances.

According to him, the decision to appear weak was a conscious sacrifice made in the overall interest of the people and the nation.

“Today is a very special day for me and for everyone who believed in me,” the governor said. “For believing in me, you have also shared in the pain. Some people call it weakness; others see it as strength.

But for many reasons, I chose to be weak—weak because I want peace, weak because we need to survive, and weak because I want to protect what is dear not just to me, but to our nation. Weakness is a virtue; it pays at the right time.”

While dedicating the award, Gov. Fubara said although interpretations may vary, he felt compelled to publicly acknowledge Wike’s role in his political journey.

“Interpret it or misrepresent it, I must also dedicate this award to my Oga, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, who discovered me, not minding the situation. It was that discovery that gave me this loudness,” he stated.

The governor also dedicated the award to God Almighty, his family and the people of Rivers State, commending them for their patience, maturity and calm disposition in the face of political challenges.

He thanked New Telegraph for the honour, noting that out of over 200 million Nigerians, the organisation found him and others worthy of recognition.

Also, speaking at the event, former Ogun State governor, Aremu Olusegun Osoba, commended Governor Fubara and other award recipients for their contributions to national development.

Earlier, the Chairman and Publisher of New Telegraph, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said the awards were conferred strictly on merit, stressing that recipients were selected based on their tangible contributions to national development rather than partisan considerations.

Kalu noted that the recognition was intended to encourage awardees to deepen their service to humanity and continue contributing to the advancement of Nigeria. Governor Fubara was accompanied to the event by a large delegation of Rivers elders, leaders, stakeholders and supporters.