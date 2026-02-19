Amb. Marvin Yobana At 56: A Towering Figure In African Youth Leadership

By Engr. Legborsi Yamaabana

As Amb. Marvin Yobana marks his 56th birthday, it is both fitting and honourable to celebrate a man whose life has become synonymous with visionary youth leadership, continental representation, and unwavering commitment to sevie.

Amb. Yobana’s remarkable journey—from a dedicated grassroots youth leader to African Representative at the World Assembly of Youth—stands as a shining example of what disciplined commitment and purposeful advocacy can achieve.

His rise through the ranks of youth leadership was not propelled by chance, but by courage, competence, and a steadfast belief in the transformative power of young people.

At a time when African youths sought stronger voices within global institutions, Amb. Yobana emerged as a dependable advocate.

He carried the aspirations of millions of young Africans with dignity and strategic clarity.

On the international stage, he articulated the challenges and potential of the continent’s youth with conviction, ensuring that Africa’s voice was not only heard but respected.

His tenure at the World Assembly of Youth reflected statesmanship of the highest order.

He demonstrated diplomatic finesse, built meaningful partnerships across regions, and strengthened networks that continue to benefit youth development initiatives today. He understood early that youth leadership must move beyond rhetoric to policy engagement, institutional reform, and sustainable impact.

Beyond his global engagements, Amb. Yobana has remained deeply connected to the grassroots. He has mentored countless young leaders, offering guidance rooted in experience and integrity.

His life exemplifies the principle that leadership is not merely about occupying positions of influence, but about empowering others to lead.

As Spokesman of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum and President-General of the Ogoni Youth Federation, I have observed and drawn inspiration from leaders who have shaped youth movements with courage and clarity. Amb. Marvin Yobana belongs firmly within that distinguished league.

His consistency, humility, and strategic foresight have left indelible footprints across the continent’s youth architecture.

At 56, he stands not only as a veteran of youth advocacy but as a continuing pillar of guidance and inspiration. His legacy is still unfolding, and his influence continues to resonate across borders.

On this special occasion, I join family, friends, colleagues, and the broader youth constituency across Africa in celebrating an icon of service and a champion of generational progress. Happy 56th Birthday, Amb. Marvin Yobana. May the years ahead bring renewed strength, greater accomplishments, and enduring impact.