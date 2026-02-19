Oyigbo: Azuh Extends Olive Branch To Opponents

…Promises Inclusive Governance

The newly elected, coronated and enthroned Eze Oha Amala the 3rd and Paramount ruler of Oyigbo Urban Kingdom, Eze Samuel Azuh has promised to run focused, sincere and inclusive administration inhis tenure.

Eze Azuh who was speaking to newsmen at his palace in Oyigbo, said all those who contested with him should come on board and join hands with him and Council of Chiefs to work and rebrand Oyigbo to achieve set objectives for the good and development of the area.

Azuh, while thanking the people of Oyigbo for giving him the opportunity to serve them, used the forum to acknowledge the contributions of the former Eze Oha Oyigbo, Eze Mike Nwaji (JP) of blessed memory, stressing that “as an illustrious son of the community, his tenure witnessed peace and progress to the land”.

The highly respected monarch however warned anybody who is not ready to create an atmosphere of people in Oyigbo to steer clear, pointing out that the time of disagreement is over and reaffirmed his commitment for peaceful co-existence in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, chiefs, Mbichiriezes and other stakeholders in Oyigbo have expressed their confidence in the ability of Eze Samuel Nna Azuh to lead them to the promised land as he has been tried, tested and trusted as the only credible and authentic leader whose reign will be anchored on the customs and tradition of Oyigbo and in accordance with the people’s wishes and aspirations and enjoined all and sundry to give him the much-needed support and cooperation. They however warned impersonators and imposters to desist parading themselves to avoid the wrath of the land.