Media Expert Tasks Journalists On Audience Engagement

By Ngozi Anosike

With the rapidly evolving media digital landscape, journalists have been asked to aquire digital capacity inorder to keep their audience engaged in their various platforms.

The Mass Media and Information Management Coordinator of Search for Common Ground, Mr Sunny Dada gave the charge during the one-day retreat organised by Step Up for Women in Journalism Initiative, (SWIJ) in collaboration with Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council.

He noted that there are many alternative news platforms that their audiences can easily switch to especially with the activities of online media practitioners and social media influencers and enjoined them not to take their audiences for granted.

He expressed worry at the rate unprofessional media practitioners break news without verifications adding that there is alot of misinformation in the industry.

Tasking Journalists on audience analysis, the Mass Media and Information Management Coordinator of Search for Common Ground, stated that the difference between trained journalists and social media journalists is the consideration of ethical standards.

He enjoined them to meet their audiences where they are pointing out that professional journalists write for both traditional and digital audiences.

Mr Sunny Dada who maintained that professional media practitioners are recognised by law and cannot be replaced as their uniqueness gives value, however warned that without skills development, they risk becoming redundant.

He further advised them to acquire the capacity to break the news as timely as possible without breaking ethical standards, stressing that news should come with value and not necessarily prominence.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Team Lead Step Up for Women in Journalism Initiative (SWIJ), Mrs Ann Godwin noted that the retreat themed:

“Building a Thriving Career in the Digital Age” was designed to help media professionals and students gain clarity, sharpen direction and build sustainable careers.

She also assured participants of being equipped with future-ready skills to navigate the evolving media landscape with confidence while enjoying a unique space to connect, recharge, realign energies and share fellowship as 2026 unfolds.

On her own part, a lecturer of Mass Communication in University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Ngozi Omojunikanbi, urged journalists to take advantage of the digital age, positng that the digital tools have wild interactive audience and allows feedback.

Outlining the potentials of digital tools, she urged journalists to upscale their profession in mastering them, attend conferences, and choose platforms that suit their goals.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers Chapter, Dr Ijeoma Tubosia while speaking on “Journalism Practice Beyond Survival, Growth, and Pre-diem: An Appraisal of Entrepreneurial Journalism”, regretted that the journalism profession is facing disruptions, with many losing jobs due to dwindling financial fortunes of traditional media outlets. She advised journalists to move beyond mere financial survival to innovation and self-actualization while prioritizing continuous learning, adaptability, and integrity.