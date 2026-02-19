Police Confirm Arrest Of Suspect In Fatal Stabbing At Oil Mill Market

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man who allegedly killed a trader at the Oil Mill Market in Port Harcourt.

Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that the command has arrested one Zakara Afaaruwu (also referred to as Zakoni Afrawu or similar in notes), who allegedly stabbed a trader to death. The suspect is in custody, and investigations are ongoing. Calm has been restored in the area.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident began when the trader asked the alleged killer (a wheelbarrow pusher) to move his wheelbarrow to create space during which an argument ensued.

In the course of the disagreement, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead, and his body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

The attack caused tension among Hausa and Benue community members in the area, but police quickly intervened and restored order. The command urges residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Dr. Gift Worlu, has expressed concern over recent violent incidents that have resulted in loss of lives in parts of the LGA.

The incidents were reported in Rumuola, Rukpokwu, and Rumuokwurusi Oil Mill Market areas.

In a statement he signed, Dr. Worlu urges residents to remain calm.

The Chairman has assured residents of calm, emphasizing that security agencies are fully on top of the situation and have already been mobilized. He disclosed that some arrests have already been made.

He further stated that those responsible for the violence will be prosecuted. Sustained collaboration between community leaders, security agencies, and community members is ongoing to bring the situation under control.

The Chairman also appreciated and encouraged community leaders for their efforts so far in restoring peace. He urged residents of Obio/Akpor to continue their lawful activities, assuring them that the government would do everything possible to safeguard lives and property in the affected areas. Dr. Gift Worlu extended his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in these incidents.