Gunmen Kill Bangha Youth Leader In Bionu

The Bua Bangha Kingdom in Khana Local Government Area has been thrown into mourning following the killing of its Youth President, Barizaasi, who was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in Bionu community on Friday night.

The tragic incident occurred at about 10pm on February 13, 2026, at his residence in Bionu. Sources within the community said the assailants stormed the area and opened fire, killing the youth leader before fleeing the scene.

The killing comes just weeks after an assassination attempt on His Majesty, Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, the Gbenemene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Chairman of the Khana Traditional Rulers Council, who narrowly survived an attack by unidentified gunmen.

Reacting to the latest development, the monarch expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the youth leader, describing the incident as painful and unacceptable. In a statement issued to the Bangha people, he extended heartfelt condolences to the entire populace.

“My heartfelt condolences to the entire Bangha populace on the loss of our dear Youth President Zaazi. May God give us the fortitude of mind at this moment of loss,” the monarch stated.

He urged residents not to allow the incident weaken the unity of the kingdom but instead to remain resolute against criminal elements threatening the peace of the area.

“Let this not make us weaker but rather we should be more concerted in fighting against these primitive acts against us as a people. Bangha is known for its peace and strength. Let us show it now,” he added.

In response to the rising insecurity, the monarch announced immediate security measures aimed at restoring calm and preventing further attacks.

These include a total curfew on motorcycle movement within and around Bangha communities from 7pm to 6am daily.

He further declared that no visitor would be permitted to lodge in any part of the Bangha communities without proper identification and clearance.

The traditional ruler also directed all communities within Bangha to reactivate and strengthen their vigilante groups, describing them as critical to community based intelligence gathering and rapid response.

He emphasized that vigilante groups must operate within the confines of the law and work closely with the police and other security agencies. Suspects apprehended by local security outfits, he said, should be handed over promptly to lawful authorities.

“Together we can make Bangha a safe community for us all. Stay strong Bangha youths. We shall overcome this,” the monarch assured.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had not issued an official statement on the incident. The killing has heightened tension in the area, with residents calling for urgent intervention to halt what they describe as a disturbing wave of violence.