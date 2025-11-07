IAUE VC Harps On How To Appreciate Heavenly Blessings

To be a blessing to others is one of the best ways to show appreciation for blessings received from above.

These are the views expressed by the Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Rumuolumeni Port-Harcourt Rivers State Nigeria Professor Okechuku Onuchuku when he received the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Rivers State Chapter on a courtesy visit at his office on Monday November 3, 2025.

The Vice Chancellor who reiterated that God is ever faithful and good all the time noted that those who have been blessed by him should behave in a Godly manner by showing kindness to others.

Professor Okechuku Onuchuku explained that those who have should learn to touch the lives of the less privileged and by imbibing the culture of giving no matter how small.

He emphasized that the level of poverty, hunger and unemployment rate is high and thanked the Association for the proposed skills acquisition training programme of two hundred and fifty persons on Saturday December 13, 2025.

Professor Onuchuku assured that he will be part of the blessings by keying into the training programme for the less privileged and vulnerable in the society.

Earlier Mrs Glad Ogechi Egbo and Mrs Nma Ogbilikana stated that the Chairperson of the Police Officers Wives Association, Rivers State Chapter Mrs Beatrice Adepoju is soliciting for funds to empower two hundred and fifty Police Officers Wives and Widows with skills acquisition in Fashion Designing and Beautification so that they can generate income to reduce pressures on their husbands and dependants drastically.

In a vote of thanks, Dr Geraldine Nelly-Ichemati expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor for granting the courtesy visit inspite of the short notice and prayed God to bless him and his family for his large and kind heart and for being a source of hope and inspiration to so many in the society. The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) is a non-profit, non-governmental, non-political, non-ethnic and non-religious organisation. POWA is dedicated to promoting and providing social welfare packages for all ranks of the Police Force and their families.