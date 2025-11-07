Ogu/Bolo Council Boss Signs 2025 Supplementary Budget 

The Executive Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Chief (Barr.) Vincent Nemieboka, FCIA, DSSRS, JP, has signed the 2025 Supplementary Budget alongside the Legislative Arm of Council, marking a decisive step toward enhanced governance, transparency, and community development.

“The signing of the supplementary budget reinforces the Council’s commitment to responsive and accountable leadership, ensuring that financial resources are reallocated to address urgent and emerging needs within the fiscal year. This crucial adjustment allows for greater flexibility in funding key projects and initiatives that were not anticipated in the original budget.

‘On the aspect of transparency and accountability, the legislative scrutiny and approval process reinforce confidence in how public funds are managed a vital measure in sustaining public trust and promoting good governance. “The 2025 Supplementary Budget will fund critical infrastructure projects, expand social services, and strengthen community-based programs, all aimed at improving the quality of life for the people of Ogu/Bolo”.