Port Harcourt Tourist Beach Set To Rebrand To Drive Development

Rivers State Government has disclosed that the ongoing plan to rehabilitate, develop and rebrand the iconic Port Harcourt Tourist Beach will not only drive tourism and economic growth, but also open new creative frontiers for filmmakers across the State.

According to a press release signed by Juliana Masi, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the Rivers International Film Festival in Port Harcourt, noting that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is committed to leveraging tourism as a tool for socio-cultural development.

Dr. Anabraba explained that the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative on the Tourist Beach is part of a broader vision to reposition Rivers State as a hub for tourism, entertainment, and investments.

He stressed that improved infrastructure, scenic shorelines and conservation parks such as the vast Ngo-Atlantic–Oyorokoto coastal stretch will provide world-class locations that enhance visual storytelling and creative expression.

“As filmmakers, one of the strongest elements of film is its scenery,” he said. “These natural landscapes offer breathtaking views that you can help showcase to the world.”

He urged film producers, directors and scriptwriters to portray the cultural heritage of Rivers people, noting that films serve as cultural archives for future generations.

The SSG assured continued government collaboration to preserve heritage, improve value creation and support employment opportunities for youths within the creative economy.

Team Lead of the Rivers International Film Festival, Lady Kate Ezeigbo, thanked Governor Fubara for sustained support, revealing that the 2025 edition recorded 272 film submissions across several countries, strengthening cross-continental creative exchange.

Delegates from Zimbabwe and Ghana also commended the hospitality and security enjoyed during their stay. Film producers from the Zimbabwean National Army were part of the visiting delegation.