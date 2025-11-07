End Impunity Protect Journalists – Rivers NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has joined the global community to commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

The event which is observed annually on November 2 was designed to implement definite measures to end impunity against journalists‎

The Council in a statement signed by the Chairman, Comrade Paul Bazia -Nsaneh and Secretary, Dr Ijeoma Tubosia expressed deep concern the high level of impunity against journalists has persisted over the years even with the creation of national safety mechanism.

“There has been increasing threats, harassment, and violence faced by journalists in the course of carrying out heir duties, both in the State and other parts of the Country”

The statement called on government well meaning individuals, security agencies and employers of Journalists to promote a safe and enabling environment for Journalists to perform their duties without harn.

“Journalists deserve better for their sacrifices in pursuit of truth, accountability, and justice for the society”

The NUJ also reiterated its commitment to continue advocating for the safety, welfare, and professional development of journalists in the State.

It further called on Journalists to adopt individual safety measures by upholding the the Journalistic codes, practice collaborative journalism and build public support. The Union also urged journalists covering sensitive assignments, especially in the risky area to analyze the risk involved before venturing into them, exercise caution in a crime scene, know the law and above all prioritize their lives.