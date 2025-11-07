NUC Evaluates IAUE’s History, Diplomatic Studies Programme

The National Universities Commission (NUC) officials paid a courtesy visit to the university management Friday, October 31, 2025, at the Council Chambers, for the accreditation exercise of the History and Diplomatic Studies programme.

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the delegation, Professor Ifeyinwa Emejulu, hinted that the accreditation exercise was to evaluate the Programmes being taught to students, areas of strength, identify weak areas, and provide input on how to improve them.

She emphasized that the mission was not punitive but rather to help the university grow, and solicited support in making available necessary documents and materials to facilitate the task.

The professor from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and looked forward to a seamless exercise.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of IAUE, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, thanked the team for accepting to undertake the enormous task intended to ensure the university meets NUC’s minimum standards.

He lauded the regulatory body for reviewing programmes to enhance the quality of education in the country and ensure they are up-to-date and on par with universities globally. Director Academic Planning, Professor Joseph Kinanee expressed gratitude to the team for the exercise and promised cooperation of the University towards the success of the exercise.