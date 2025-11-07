U.S. Designation Of Nigeria As ‘Country Of Particular Concern’ Worries Obi

By Jerry Needam

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the recent decision by the United States government to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), warning that the development should worry every well-meaning Nigerian.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, the former Anambra State governor described the U.S. pronouncement — which reportedly cited Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and possible consideration of further action — as a serious reflection of the country’s deteriorating internal situation.

Obi noted that Nigeria is currently witnessing an unprecedented level of insecurity, marked by widespread killings and destruction of property. Quoting figures from Amnesty International, he said more than 10,000 people have been killed since May 2023, describing the situation as “most condemnable.”

“The unwarranted and unprovoked killing of Nigerians is unacceptable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop,” Obi said, stressing that the tragic situation was largely avoidable with competent leadership and good governance.

While acknowledging that the insecurity crisis did not begin with the current administration, Obi faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for what he described as a lack of competence, commitment, patriotism, and prudent use of national resources.

“What is most unfortunate is the absence of competence and passion on the part of the APC government to effectively govern and lead Nigeria to a place where peace, truth, and justice reign,” he said.

Obi also underscored the long-standing strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United States, noting that both democracies have worked together over the years to promote regional peace and security. He urged both nations to engage diplomatically and constructively to address Nigeria’s growing security challenges.

“That relationship should not falter. The present situation calls for constructive diplomatic and other plausible engagements by both nations aimed at addressing the prevailing and disturbing security concerns,” he stated. Obi called for urgent and concerted efforts between Abuja and Washington to restore peace and stability, insisting that both countries must act “in concert and expeditiously” to avert further deterioration of the situation.