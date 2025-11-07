Ahead Of Anambra Guber Poll: Over 79,250 Security Personnel Deployed To Ensure Orderly Conduct

…As IGP Warns Non-State Actors To Steer Clear

No fewer than 79,250 personnel would be deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to carry out electoral and security duties on Saturday in Anambra State during the governorship poll.

While INEC would deploy 24,000 personnel to over ssee the elections across 5,718 Polling Units, 326 Ward Collation Centres, 21 Local Government Collation Centres, and the State Collation Centre, the police would deploy 45,000 personnel and the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps will deploy 10,250 officers, alongside other agencies.

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan stated this while speaking after the signing of the peace accord by governorship candidates participating in the election on Saturday in the state.

The Commission called on all political parties and their candidates in the Saturday Anambra Governorship election to honour the spirit and letter of the Peace Accord they signed.

The signing of the peace accord was convened by the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Amupitan urged the candidates to ensure that the message of non-violence and mutual respect cascades to their supporters at all levels.

He noted that similar engagements had successfully been conducted in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi and Edo states, noting that encouragingly, parties and candidates largely honoured their commitments under the accord, contributing to peaceful outcomes in spite pre-election anxieties.

Amupitan reassured all political parties and candidates that INEC remains fully committed to discharging its duties in line with the law, global best practices, and the very principles enshrined in the peace accord.

“Let me emphasise that it is not the signatures on this document that guarantee peace; it is the genuine commitment to honouring its provisions.

“Without peace, logistics will be disrupted, our personnel and materials put at risk and ultimately, the credibility of the process undermined.

“Therefore, as you append your signatures today, please ensure the message cascades to your supporters at all levels. This is the surest way to honour the sacrifice and labour of the NPC in advancing peaceful elections,” Amupitan said.

He said that by signing the peace accord, the stakeholders were not only affirming their dedication to non-violence and mutual respect among all stakeholders, but also sending a strong message to our citizens that democracy thrives when peace prevails.

He noted that each of the stakeholders has a part to play in the electoral process and urged them to ensure that the upcoming election is remembered not for division or discord, but for its spirit of unity and the pursuit of common goals.

“Let us demonstrate to the world that Anambra is a beacon of hope, resilience, and democratic values.

“On our part, the commission has taken deliberate steps to address operational challenges and ensure a smooth, credible election across the state.

“We have extensively engaged our officials, transport providers and security agencies to fine-tune deployment arrangements for 24,000 personnel and election materials across 5,718 Polling Units, 326 Ward Collation Centres, 21 Local Government Collation Centres, and ultimately, the State Collation Centre in Awka,” he said.

Amupitan said that voters should expect a significant improvement on election day logistics, adding that enhanced result management processes will also be evident.

He disclosed that INEC had approved a final register of 2,802,790 eligible voters for the election and the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) extended to Sunday November 2.

He stated that any individuals or groups planning to subvert the will of the people would be firmly confronted within the strong hands of the law.

“The Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) has instituted robust security measures for this election.

“The Nigeria Police Force will deploy 45,000 personnel, While the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is deploying 10,250 officers, alongside other Agencies,” he said.

Amupitan said that with the peace accord, the proactive efforts of security agencies and the valuable contributions of traditional rulers, community and religious leaders, civil society, the media and other stakeholders, INEC was confident of peaceful and successful election in Anambra.

Meanwhile, The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a warning to non-state actors including Ebube-Agu, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network [ESN] to steer clear from the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

According to him, the provision of security during the governorship election is solely the responsibility of federal agencies.

Egbetokun, represented by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Ben Okoro, gave the warning during the signing of the National Peace Accord at International Conference Centre, (ICC) in Awka.

He warned that any individual or group caught bearing arms to obstruct lawful voting or undermine the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be matched with decisive force.

The IGP said, “Any attempt by IPOB, ESN or any other non-state actor to interfere with the forthcoming election shall invite an immediate, coordinated and overwhelming law enforcement response.

“Precision targeted intelligence operations are already active to identify, isolate and dismantle any network or individual floating acts of intimidation, of violence the Nigerian state will respond firmly, lawfully and conclusively. The peace of Anambra State shall not be negotiated.

“Furthermore, any person or group found bearing arms, brandishing instruments of intimidation, or performing unauthorized security duties outside recognized federal agencies shall be treated as an armed non state actor.

“Such persons shall be swiftly neutralized, arrested and prosecuted under the Firearms Act, the Criminal Code and the terrorism prevention and Prohibition Act 2022 this remains an operational red line that will be enforced without hesitation.

“The Nigerian police force has activated the zero tolerance enforcement protocol to ensure total compliance with the Electoral Act and related laws.

“Electoral offenses will be treated as criminal violations of national security, not mere political misconduct. Offenses such as ballot snatching, vote buying or voter intimidation, are felonies under the Electoral Act 2022.

“Officers are under strict instruction to effect immediate arrest based on first evidence and to ensure diligent prosecution through the electoral offenses desk already activated across the state.

“The objective is simple, to deter misconduct through swift and exemplary enforcement.

“In addition, specialized cyber crime units are deployed to monitor, trace and counter a digital misinformation, fake news and coordinated online propaganda aimed at destructing public peace or discrediting the process.

“The following Election Day protocols are binding and enforceable under federal law. VIP movement: No political appointee, candidate of VIP is permitted to move with armed escorts or security aids to polling or coalition centres.

“Personnel mobility: Only accredited INEC officials, election observers and journalists may move freely between designated areas.

“Party agents and security personnel must remain within their signed jurisdictions.

“Prohibited conduct: Campaigning, partisan display or any act capable of causing provocation within the vicinity of polling units is prohibited.

“Possession of any weapon or instrument of intimidation will attract immediate arrest to all political parties, candidates and campaign managers, the responsibility for peace rests heavily upon you.

“The Nigerian police force will hold political leadership directly, directly accountable for the conduct of their supporters.”

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said 16 political parties will be participating in the election, reassuring that all political parties and candidates that INEC remains fully committed to discharging its duties in line with the law, global best practices, and the very principles enshrined in the Peace Accord.

He said, “By signing this Peace Accord, we are not only affirming our dedication to non-violence and mutual respect among all stakeholders, but we are also sending a strong message to our citizens: that democracy thrives when peace prevails. Each one of us has a part to play in this process, and

“I urge all political parties, candidates, and their supporters to adhere to the principles of this accord.

“Let us work together to ensure that the upcoming election is remembered not for division or discord, but for its spirit of unity and the pursuit of common goals.

Let us demonstrate to the world that Anambra State is a beacon of hope, resilience, and democratic values.

“For our part, the Commission has taken deliberate steps to address operational challenges and ensure a smooth, credible election across the state.

We have extensively engaged our officials, transport providers, and security agencies to fine-tune deployment arrangements for 24,000 personnel and election materials across 5,718 Polling Units, 326 Ward Collation Centres, 21 Local Government Collation Centres, and ultimately, the State Collation Centre in Awka. “Voters should therefore expect a significant improvement in Election Day logistics. Enhanced result management processes will also be evident.”