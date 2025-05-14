Patience Jonathan: No Plans For Aso Rock Return, I’ll Campaign With Remi Tinubu

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan says she will campaign alongside First Lady Oluremi Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Jonathan said there are no plans for her return to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Many Nigerians have been calling on former President Goodluck Jonathan, who left Aso Rock in 2015, to vie for the Presidency in 2027.

Speaking after receiving the Women Icon Leader of the Year award from Accolade Dynamics Limited in Abuja on Saturday night, the former First Lady said she would support President Bola Tinubu and his wife rather than returning to the State House.

Jonathan, who described the First Lady as her friend, disclosed that she has a longstanding relationship with Remi Tinubu.She said the First Lady and the president supported her and her husband (Jonathan) when they contested for the presidency in 2011.

Jonathan stated: “I didn’t just know her (Remi Tinubu) just because she’s the First Lady, no. We worked together. We worked as a group.

“We are groups. We worked when I was a deputy governor’s wife. We worked when I was a governor’s wife. I know her. I talked with Oluremi. Even when my husband was the vice president, Oluremi stood with her husband and supported us during our first election. They supported us. So, for me, I have a conscience. I cannot abandon my friend, whether you like it or not.

“Because, you see, this is turn by turn. Today is my turn – I will go. Tomorrow, it will be another person’s turn – then we go. And when we go, will we still meet? Where will we meet? I don’t know.

“I stand by my friend. My friend is great. I told her I would campaign with her. I’m not denying her. I’m not running. I’m not going back to the villa. If you call me, I will not go. “I say it every day. Don’t you like how young I look? People say, ‘Mama, you are young, you are young!’ It is because I have rest of mind, yes. I don’t want to go there – let my friend be there.”