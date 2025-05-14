Petitioner Calls For Reinvestigation Of Assault Case, Alleged Police Cover-Up In Bonny

A passionate appeal has been made to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, urging a reinvestigation into an assault case involving a 25-year-old resident of Bonny Town, Melvin Green, and several alleged attackers.

Green claimed that despite filing a formal complaint, his case has been mishandled by officers, specifically accusing the DPO of Bonny Police Station and the IPO, Inspector Chioma Ibeh, of protecting his assailants from prosecution.

In his petition, Green alleged that on June 12, 2022, he was brutally attacked by four men, including one Adda Allison, at Allison’s residence near UBA Bank, Bonny. The attackers reportedly bound and beat him for hours before throwing him into a gutter, from which he narrowly escaped.

Green further alleged that his efforts to seek justice were stonewalled by the police. Despite reporting the incident and providing photographic evidence of his injuries, Green claims that his case has been suppressed, with Inspector Ibeh allegedly dismissing his ordeal as a “small matter” after he declined an informal police ‘settlement’.

He described a subsequent attack on August 19, 2022, when known associates of his initial attackers allegedly assaulted him again at his residence. Green credits his survival to the timely intervention of a neighbor, Elder Karibi Tofofari, the local Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), and asserts that his life remains in danger due to the perceived protection his assailants enjoy from local law enforcement.

In his concluding plea, Green called on the Rivers State Police Command to urgently intervene, requesting that the DPO and IPO be prohibited from further obstructing the case and that immediate steps be taken to safeguard his life. He implored the authorities to restore the integrity of the judicial process and ensure that those responsible for his repeated attacks face due prosecution.