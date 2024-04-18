Bonny People Set To Honour Prelate Of Christ Army Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, Saturday

The Captain Hart Major Chieftaincy House, Bonny, in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State will roll out the red carpet on Saturday, April 20, 2023 to honour one of their own, His Eminence, Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, Prelate/President of Synod, Christ Army Church Nigeria.

The occasion is organized to celebrate the recent elevation of Most Rev’d Abbey as the first Bonny indigenous Prelate of the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN).

In a statement released by the House Secretary, Amasenibo (Hon) Valentine A. Igoni, the House revealed that Prelate Abbey is being recognized for his elevation as the first Bonny son to be made a prelate.

In appreciation to God, the House therefore decided to organize a reception to honour him in a manner befitting of his status.

“The House takes immense pride in your accomplishments, which are unparalleled in our history,” the statement reads.

The event will hold on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Captain Hart Major House Opuwari, Elesu Square, Bonny at 2pm.

Also to be honoured alongside Prelate Abbey by the Captain Hart Major Chieftaincy House is Hon. Cyril Godwill Hart, the representative of the Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.