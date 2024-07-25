Seinye Lulu-Briggs Bags African Business Leadership Award, Inducted Into Africa Leadership Council At House Of Lords

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, the Executive Chairman of Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited, MPL, one of Nigeria’s pioneering indigenous players in the upstream oil and gas sector, has been honoured with the 2024 Special African Business Leadership Commendation Award by the African Leadership Organization. The recognition event took place at The Dorchester in London, followed by her induction into the prestigious African Business Leadership Council in a ceremony at the House of Lords, in the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Hosted by Lord Dolar Popat, a member of the UK House of Lords and the Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Rwanda, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the induction ceremony saw attendance from top business leaders and members of government including Baroness Sandy Verma, also a member of the UK House of Lords; H.E. Hon. Philip Davis, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas; H.E. Rindra Hasimbelo Rabarinirinarison, the Minister of Economy and Finance of Madagascar; Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, Group CEO of AIRTEL Africa; Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited; Mr. Abdulmajid Nsekela, Chairman and CEO of CRDB Bank Tanzania; and Princess Victoria Haastrup, Executive Vice Chairman of ENL Consortium Limited, among other distinguished business leaders, top executives, and government officials from across Africa.

Receiving the award from H.E. Hon. Philip Davis, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs thanked the African Leadership Organization for the recognition and honour. She dedicated the award to God and to the many members of her diverse teams who work with her across various initiatives on the African continent.

“From our work in the oil and gas producing business to the ministry of reaching the underserved. From Moni Pulo Limited to the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation. This award today is an encouragement. Thank you. By God’s grace we will keep rising to the challenge,” she said.

Since 2005, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs has been at the forefront of MPL’s operations, initially as the Executive Vice Chairman overseeing government relations, compliance, and sustainability. Her leadership in the company’s gas commercialisation project aims to harness MPL’s substantial natural gas reserves, aligning with Nigeria’s commitment to clean energy and reducing gas flaring.

Her professional journey began in 1981 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where she was a trailblazer in the Computer Services Department. Over seven years, she advanced to become the head of Computer Operations. Following her tenure at CBN, Dr. Lulu-Briggs played a significant role in establishing Oceanic Bank Plc as a household name in the Niger Delta, spearheading the bank’s credit and marketing, branch development, and administration.

In 1993, driven by a commitment to community development, she founded the Port Harcourt Township Bank. This venture was followed by the establishment of the La Sien Group, leading to several successful enterprises including La Sien Water Bottling Company, known for its La Sien Premium Bottled Water, Soliyama Leasing Company, and Mamina Autoshop. Her entrepreneurial portfolio extends to the hospitality and real estate sectors. Dr. Lulu-Briggs also serves on several boards, including as Chairman of the United Nations backed Fund for the Global Alliance of NGOs and CSOs of South-South Cooperation (ANCSSC).

Her philanthropic legacy is cemented through the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, which she founded in 2001 to honour, High Chief Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs, her husband’s legacy of charitable giving. The foundation has made a positive impact on over 1.5 million people through various programs focused on elder care, health, water and sanitation, education, and economic empowerment, as well as humanitarian relief and infrastructure projects.

An ordained evangelist, Dr. Lulu-Briggs ministers to thousands through her weekly sermons and Bible studies at the Chapel of God International Worship Centre in Port Harcourt. She holds a degree in Information Technology from East Ham College of Technology and has pursued further education through international training courses, most notably Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management Programme.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs’s contributions have been recognized with numerous awards, including an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Port Harcourt, the Award for Excellence and Integrity in Corporate Leadership from the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, and various accolades from respected organizations such as the Centre for Values and Leadership, Daily Independent, Silverbird Group, BusinessDay, and Vanguard Newspapers. According to Dr. Ken Giambi, Chairman of the African Leadership Organization, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs’ award and induction into the African Business Leadership Council are in recognition of her enduring contributions to business and community development on the African continent.