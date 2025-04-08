Brutality: NUJ Gives Police 14 Days Ultimatum To Render Apology Or Face Boycott

…As Journalists, Publishers Voice Out

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has condemned in strong terms the inhuman treatment meted out to some of its colleagues by men of the Police Command.

The Union described the assault on Charles Opurum of Channels Television, Allwell Ene of Naija FM, Soibelemari Oruwari of Nigeria/Info, Ikezam Godswill of AIT and Femi Ogunkhilede of Super FM as unprovoked, barbaric, inhuman and a violation of their rights.

The four members of the NUJ were tear gassed by the Police while carrying out their legitimate duties of covering a peaceful protest in Port Harcourt. Mr Opurum was even arrested and detained for a period of time by the security agents.

The NUJ regrets that a security agency paid to protect lives and property could turn itself into a monster terrorising innocent citizens, particularly Journalists in the State.

The NUJ, therefore, demands an unreserved apology from the Rivers State Police Command within 14 days for the assault against the journalists or risk its activities being boycotted by journalists in the State.

The Council also demands that all the officials involved in the condemnable act be brought to book.

The Council further warned that any further assault on journalists in the State would be vehemently resisted by the NUJ.

While reading to the police brutality and assault on their members, some senior journalists including the publisher of National Network newspaper, Canon Rev. Jerry Needam and his colleagues supported the demand of their parent body that all police activities in the state be boycotted if after the 14 days ultimatum the police fail to comply with the order.

“NUJ as a watchdog of the society will not fold its arms and watch any arm of security agencies in the State descend to barbarism and brutalisation of innocent citizens, let alone media practitioners. Enough is enough.

“However, NUJ shall remain partners in the onerous task of contributing to the development of our country, while it believes that the police should not soil the subsisting relationship and partnership between them and the journalists in Rivers State”, the NUJ declared.